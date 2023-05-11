"El Generico returning for one more match" - WWE fans react to Sami Zayn wanting to face a former World Champion

Top WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has teased the wrestling world after he said that he would like to go one-on-one with the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Kota Ibushi.

The two stars have faced off on multiple occasions prior to Sami signing with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2013. Most notably in 2012 as part of DDT Wrestling when Zayn worked as his alter ego El Generico against Ibushi in a hard-hitting trilogy of matches.

Earlier this week, Sami Zayn stated on social media that he would love to face off against Kota Ibushi one more time after a clip of the Japanese star wrestling on the street in London went viral on social media.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kota Ibushi shooting himself with Fireworks in the middle of east London! Kota Ibushi shooting himself with Fireworks in the middle of east London! https://t.co/0EMSeAvInb This man is a lunatic and a gift to pro wrestling, and I need to wrestle him once more before my career is done. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s… This man is a lunatic and a gift to pro wrestling, and I need to wrestle him once more before my career is done. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s…

After the current Undisputed Tag Team Champion said he would like to face the 40-year-old, wrestling fans reacted to the possibility of two of the incredible stars facing off once more.

Joshua Kimmel @joshkimmelOUS @SamiZayn make your money being a sport entertainer first then come on over to the pro wrestling promotions and it will happen. @SamiZayn make your money being a sport entertainer first then come on over to the pro wrestling promotions and it will happen.

Skelevra @Skelevra2

At the Ultimate Forbidden Door @SamiZayn Sami Zain and Kevin Owens Vs Kenny Omega and Kota IbushiAt the Ultimate Forbidden Door @SamiZayn Sami Zain and Kevin Owens Vs Kenny Omega and Kota IbushiAt the Ultimate Forbidden Door https://t.co/41DhVEedxF

mick Dee @mickDee62188977 @SamiZayn But Kota is all elite so you gotta jump ship mate @SamiZayn But Kota is all elite so you gotta jump ship mate

Kota Ibushi has had a brief stint in WWE, in 2016, he and multiple other top stars competed in the cruiserweight classic tournament, a tourney that saw top stars like Zack Sabre Jr, TJP, Johnny Gargano, and Gran Metalik.

Former WWE manager on Sami Zayn being drafted to RAW

This past week, WWE held the Draft, where the rosters were split in half. Sami, alongside his partner Kevin Owens, was selected to be a part of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on his Story Time podcast, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (f.k.a Zeb Colter) stated that the Undisputed Tag Team Champions should have been drafted to SmackDown along with their rival Roman Reigns in order to keep their feud going. Zayn's rivalry with Roman and The Bloodline has arguably been the best WWE storyline in recent years.

"Well, I think Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens should have stayed at SmackDown," Mantell stated. "They should keep their angle intact on SmackDown because it's the same company, they can take it back and forth anyway, so keep their main competitors – to me, this is to me – I would keep them on the same show." [10:34 – 10:59] [H/T Sportskeeda]

This week on Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens looked to establish their dominance as a tag team when they defeated the team of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

