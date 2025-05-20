  • home icon
Elektra Lopez reveals new name outside WWE; future plans unveiled 

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 20, 2025 19:37 GMT
Lopez used to be in Legado Del Fantasma. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Lopez used to be in Legado Del Fantasma. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Former WWE star Elektra Lopez has been booked for her first match since being released by the promotion. Lopez was released by the company in February 2025.

The 33-year-old signed with WWE in 2018 and spent seven years with the promotion before being let go. House of Glory Wrestling's official X account shared today that Lopez, now competing under her real name, Karissa Rivera, will be in action at Mike Santana's Puerto Rican Weekend on June 7. The show will take place on the same night as WWE Money in the Bank 2025 next month.

"One of the hottest free agents in wrestling, Karissa Rivera (aka Elektra Lopez) will make her HOG debut Saturday, June 7th, at Mike Santana’s #PuertoRicanWeekend!!!"
Elektra Lopez used to be the manager of Legado Del Fantasma in WWE. She was replaced by Zelina Vega when the group was initially called up to the main roster but eventually rejoined the faction. Lopez never captured a title during her time with the company.

WWE star opens up about replacing Elektra Lopez

Zelina Vega revealed that she had no idea why she was chosen to replace Elektra Lopez in Legado Del Fantasma.

Vega's time in the faction was short-lived, and she eventually became a member of the Latino World Order as well. However, the 34-year-old is now a singles star on SmackDown and captured the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green last month.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Vega discussed replacing Lopez in Legado Del Fantasma. The Women's United States Champion shared that she didn't know why Lopez was taken out of the group when they were called up to the main roster.

"They [Legado Del Fantasma] had been with Elektra [Lopez] previously. I have no idea how or why or what happened there. But it’s like, it’s fresh for everybody because now she’s doing her thing in NXT with her group and how she’s running that and then we have ours here so, who knows?"
Elektra Lopez's final WWE match took place on the December 6, 2024, edition of SmackDown. The veteran competed in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's United States Champion but was eliminated in the first round. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling.

