"I have no idea how or why or what happened" - Zelina Vega on replacing WWE star in Legado Del Fantasma

WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has commented on replacing Elektra Lopez as the female member of Legado Del Fantasma.

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro made their main roster debut as heels on the October 7, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where they attacked Hit Row. Fans were surprised that the 2021 Queen’s Crown Tournament winner was allied with the group instead of Lopez. The latter is still competing on the NXT brand.

During a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Zelina Vega stated that she doesn't know why WWE replaced Elektra Lopez with her:

"They [Legado Del Fantasma] had been with Elektra [Lopez] previously. I have no idea how or why or what happened there. But it’s like, it’s fresh for everybody because now she’s doing her thing in NXT with her group and how she’s running that and then we have ours here so, who knows?"

She also teased a potential feud between her and Lopez down the line:

"There might be a crossover there at some point. I mean, she might be super p*ssed at me and wanna come and hit me and then there’s gonna be a whole thing there but I don’t know. I think that is the cool thing is that you don’t know," said Vega. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Zelina Vega says joining Legado Del Fantasma wasn't part of the plan

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion returned on SmackDown as part of Legado Del Fantasma after being out of action for several months due to injury.

During the interview, Zelina Vega said she was surprised when she heard about joining the group, as it wasn't the original plan.

“I mean I was surprised if I’m being honest, it was a surprise for me because it wasn’t exactly the plan. It only became the plan literally the day before. But for me I was like ‘ok, this is like a whole new challenge,’” Vega added. “Of course for me I’d love to see all of us draped in gold because that’s the vision that the goal right there.”

Legado Del Fantasma turned into babyfaces after they began working with Rey Mysterio. The faction was renamed the Latino World Order during WrestleMania weekend, reviving the LWO stable that involved Eddie Guerrero in WCW.

What are your thoughts on LWO's current booking in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

