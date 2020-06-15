Elias confirms he was supposed to fight The Undertaker at Crown Jewel

A match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel would have been amazing.

Elias and The Undertaker have crossed paths multiple times in WWE.

The Undertaker making his entrance

Every WWE Superstar dreams of facing The Undertaker at a PPV. For a few, this becomes a reality while for the others, it remains a dream. It is well known in wrestling circles that if The Undertaker has noticed you, you have the potential to make it big in the WWE. Elias was involved in a similar situation back in 2019.

WWE had Elias vs The Undertaker planned

In a post on Instagram, WWE Superstar Elias paid tribute to The Undertaker. The Drifter hyped the Last Ride documentary series on the WWE Network and praised The Phenom. Elias' post can be seen below:

In the post, Elias confirmed that he was in line to face The Deadman at Crown Jewel in 2019 but plans changed and neither he nor The Undertaker was involved in a match at the event. The video confirms the same in The Undertaker's voice.

Even though The Undertaker and Elias haven't had an official match, the first time the two WWE Superstars shared a ring was the night after WrestleMania 35. WrestleMania 35 was the first WrestleMania since WrestleMania 2000 to not feature The Undertaker. Fans were disheartened that night, but WWE came through for its fans once again.

At WrestleMania 35, John Cena interrupted Elias during The Drifter's musical performance. The following night on WWE RAW, Elias wanted to continue his performance but was interrupted by The Undertaker. The Deadman Tombstoned Elias and left the ring with the WWE Universe screaming their lungs out.

Elias' current situation in WWE

Elias participated in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament held on the SmackDown brand. He beat King Corbin in the first round, gearing him up to face AJ Styles in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

On the day of the semi-finals, Elias was involved in a hit and run incident. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility and his opponent, AJ Styles, was given a walkover victory. It has been reported that this was done to write Elias off due to a real-life pectoral injury. There is no update on when we will see The Drifter in the WWE again.

So many questions are raised tonight after @IAmEliasWWE appears to have been the victim of a hit-and-run. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tWTkbqcZEF — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2020

As for AJ Styles, on last week's episode, he beat Daniel Bryan to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career.