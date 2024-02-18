Elias loses to 33-year-old star in his first match after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Elias, also known as Elijah, lost his first match to a popular star following his release from the Stamford-based promotion.

Elijah returned to the ring at tonight's Wrestling REVOLVER event, where he took on 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in a singles competition. The former WWE Superstar looked in incredible shape, and it was quite clear that he has been hitting the gym regularly.

In the end, Mike Bailey managed to pick up a big win over the former Elias. The former WWE 24/7 Champion was not happy with the result and attacked Bailey following the match.

Expand Tweet

The Drifter was insanely popular at one point during his WWE run. His near-decade run in the Stamford-based company ended last year, and many fans were disappointed following his departure. Here's what he wrote following his WWE release:

"From Drifting onto the scene.. To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker.. To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias.. A #1 ITunes Album & To being my own younger brother (ZEKE) while traveling the world.. It’s been a blast. God is Good!"

The 36-year-old star had a strong showing against Mike Bailey at the Wrestling REVOLVER event tonight. It seems like he was booked to lose the match to establish him as a heel going forward, judging by what happened after the loss.

Were you disappointed with Elijah's WWE release last year? Sound off in the comments section below!