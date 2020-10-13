Elias hasn't been seen in WWE in quite some time. The Drifter was unfortunately injured before he could advance in SmackDown's Intercontinental Championship Tournament that was conducted a few months ago.

Storyline-wise, Elias was taken out by a car accident caused by Sheamus, framing Jeff Hardy. It was to cover an actual pectoral tear that he had to get repaired. Following surgery, he was expected to be out for at least six months. The Drifter surprised the WWE Universe tonight when he made his early return and attacked Jeff Hardy on RAW.

Elias returns to WWE; attacks Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy found himself in a Triple Threat Match on Monday Night RAW. The Charismatic Enigma took on his longtime rival AJ Styles and the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins.

Rollins originally came out to address the WWE Universe ahead of his departure to SmackDown. However, he was confronted by Styles and Hardy and the three men engaged in a big brawl. The Charismatic Enigma decided to settle things inside the ring as he challenged both men to a Triple Threat match.

Hardy was poised to pin AJ Styles but was hit from behind by Elias with his guitar. This allowed Styles to get the win on RAW.

After the match, Stephanie McMahon revealed that Elias had been drafted to Monday Night RAW, meaning that Hardy will get a chance to get even.