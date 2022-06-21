Elias makes surprising return to RAW alongside brother; baffles Kevin Owens

Ezekiel's older brother and former WWE Superstar Elias returned to RAW this week with a special one-time concert, shocking the fans and Kevin Owens.

Since April, KO has been hell-bent on uncovering Zeke's true identity, claiming that the latter is Elias. Both men faced each other at the Hell in a Cell premium live event, where Owens emerged victorious and was ecstatic at having seemingly uncovered his opponent's identity.

Before the latest edition of RAW, Elias had a backstage segment with his younger brother Ezekiel. He showcased his support and encouragement for Zeke's performance on the red brand so far.

Elias' live performance was then interrupted by a disgruntled Kevin Owens, who stated that the previous segment featuring him and his brother had been pre-taped. The latter then threw the star's guitar outside the ring.

WWE @WWE



@FightOwensFight #WWERaw Have you ever wanted to do this to someone? Have you ever wanted to do this to someone?@FightOwensFight #WWERaw https://t.co/XVe0PJW8MT

Both men got into a brawl which ended in Elias breaking a guitar on the former Universal Champion's back. The two continued to throw punches at each other till the Canadian Superstar stumbled his way backstage.

While coming to his bearings backstage, Kevin Patrick asked him his thoughts on the performance but was interrupted by Ezekiel. A confused Owens said he would face the latter in a singles match on RAW next week.

While it seemed Owens had the upper hand on Ezekiel following his win at Hell in a Cell, their feud is far from over. It will be interesting to see if The Prizefighter succeeds in his quest to unveil Zeke's true identity next week.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far