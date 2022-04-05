Elias returns to WWE after 9 months with a new name and a bizarre appearance change

Elias is finally back. It was in the summer of 2021 when his partnership with the now-released Jaxson Ryker ended and he declared that Elias was dead. It was then rumored that WWE planned a big change in character for the former 24/7 Champion. He finally returned to RAW after nearly nine months with a brand new name and a drastically different look.

Elias hasn't been as successful in the championship front in WWE, but that shouldn't define his tenure between 2017 to 2021. He has been responsible for some of the more memorable RAW segments over the last few years. He has also switched back-and-forth between being a babyface and a heel, although he seemed to be more of a natural heel with his previous character.

Elias returned to RAW, interrupting Kevin Owens. The titantron said that his name is "Ezekiel," and he is now clean-shaven, wears trunks, and looks like a young "Macho Man" Randy Savage. You can see the brand new look in the tweet below:

Is Elias/Ezekiel set to feud with Kevin Owens post-WrestleMania?

Ezekiel was once on friendly terms with Kevin Owens on-screen, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore. With Ezekiel now a clean-cut babyface, he looks like he will be Owens' first post-WrestleMania feud.

Interestingly, it took so long for WWE to debut the new character Ezekiel on RAW. For a while in the summer of 2021, the company kept playing the same vignettes of the old character being dead but never acted upon it.

It took a while before they finally stopped playing the vignettes, and after that, there was radio silence. There were no public appearances or interviews, and it seems like he simply had a lot of time away from the ring.

It's a fresh start. Are you excited for Ezekiel's RAW run? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das