Elias made his long-awaited WWE return on the most recent RAW episode and attacked Jeff Hardy, a continuation of an angle from SmackDown that happened in May.

Ryan Boman caught up with Elias for an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda ahead of RAW. The recently returned Superstar revealed what the fans should expect from him on the Red brand's upcoming episode.

Elias will be involved in a special concert on the next episode of RAW, and he sounded quite excited about the scheduled segment. Elias would also be releasing a new album titled 'Universal Truth' on October 26th, and the Superstar intends on giving the fans a preview of what the album is all about on RAW.

Elias also wants to show Jeff Hardy how to really entertain the masses through his concert on RAW.

Ryan: You dropped a few hints this week on RAW that you might have a musical surprise in store for Jeff on this upcoming episode of RAW. Can you give us any hints on what that might entail?

Elias: "Yeah, yeah yeah! I mean, I don't think I dropped that many hints. I was pretty direct. There is going to be a concert. This week on Monday Night RAW and in these times right now, let me tell you, people have been dying for something like this. They have been dying for a concert, you know? We don't see them nowadays and guess what? Elias is the man. I'm going to provide that to you, and I mentioned on RAW, and I mention it right here, October 26th, I got a brand new album coming out. It's going to be great. I hope you get this. I hope you love it because I know you'll love it. I hope you promote it on your show because I want everybody to see this on your website. But the deal is, this week, Monday Night RAW, I'm going to go out there, and I'm going to put out a concert. I'm going to show Jeff; this is how you entertain people, okay! You want to come out here and do your thing and flip off the top rope, crushing people, things like that. Yeah, well, Elias is going to do it in his own way. I plan on giving a little sample of what's going to come out on my album just the week after. So, it's going to be a really fantastic show on Monday Night."

Advertisement

Elias comments on his upcoming new album

Elias also opened up on his upcoming album. The former NXT Superstar believes that his music will touch people deep in their hearts, and he wants everyone to listen to it when the album drops on October 26th.

Advertisement

Ryan: I actually checked out a preview of the album, the upcoming album on the 26th and correct me if I'm wrong, but it's called 'Universal Truth', is that correct?

Elias: "That is correct. Universal Truth. I go up there. I did before Jeff Hardy tried to kill me. I go up there, and I say, 'Hey, everybody knows the Universal Truth, and that is WWE stands for 'Walk with Elias,' and guess what, around the world, millions of people they say it back to me because they know it deep in their hearts and that's what this album is going to do. It's going to touch people deep in their hearts. It's called Universal Truth. It comes out on October 26th."

If you use the above quote, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the video.