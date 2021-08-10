Elias teases gimmick change in new promo on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Elias teased a new gimmick on tonight's episode of RAW.

It has been a while since Elias last wrestled on WWE TV. The guitar-wielding star lost a "Symphony Of Destruction" match to Jaxson Ryker on the July 19, 2021 episode of RAW. Tonight, a vignette aired on the red brand hinting at a gimmick change for him.

The vignette started off with Elias walking with his guitar in his hands. As he approached a fire, several clippings of him being on the receiving end of guitar attacks from fellow WWE Superstars appeared. Elias then played a short tune and threw his guitar into the fire.

“WWE stood for Walk With Elias. But Elias is dead,” Elias said.

This could imply that the superstar is ready to let go of his current playful character and embrace a darker persona.

Elias' new gimmick was long overdue

Lately, Elias has become an afterthought on the main roster. He was mostly used to put over other stars and returning legends. The recurring theme was that Elias would get interrupted in the midst of a musical performance in the ring by a legend and then get beaten up.

Elias has been interrupted and attacked by the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, and Rey Mysterio. He has yet to win a major WWE title, but has won the 24/7 Championship on four occasions.

"WWE stood for Walk With Elias... but Elias is dead."



WHAT?!!!! 😧😧 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/fAJdjBKdQX — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 10, 2021

On the road to WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Elias talked about wanting to feud with someone like John Cena or The Undertaker.

"It's to going sound kind of crazy, but Elias is such a character, in a day and age where I feel like we've got a lot of wrestlers, and that's not a good... I'm not saying one thing is better than the other. But for me, I think... a feud with John Cena would be fantastic. A feud with The Undertaker would be classic," said Elias.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Instead, at WrestleMania that year, Elias was interrupted by Cena who donned the Thugonomics persona. Cena attacked Elias to a loud pop from the audience. The next night on RAW, it was The Undertaker's turn to interrupt Elias, and the turn of events was predictable.

We hope this new gimmick helps Elias improve his standing on the WWE roster.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Vishal Kataria