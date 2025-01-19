"Eliminate the weaknesses" - Veteran manager sees big things for Penta following successful WWE debut

Penta exceeded expectations in his debut match on WWE RAW against Chad Gable. Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette is looking forward to what the Luchador achieves in the company.

After five years of being All Elite, Penta became a free agent at the end of November and signed with WWE. He finally debuted last Monday on the January 13 episode of RAW, defeating Gable after a hard-hitting match.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the ex-WWE manager and co-host Brian Last discussed the star's debut. Cornette was pleased with what he saw, praising the former AEW star for quickly adapting to the WWE style of wrestling. He even sees big things ahead once The Man With 'Cero' Fear gets more used to how the company operates:

Trending

"[Penta] will be produced and he will be much bigger, already is, in this company than he was in AEW. They'll accentuate the strengths and eliminate the weaknesses… He is being produced, and then the opponents will say, ‘Oh, no. You know, if I'm going to do this then we need to get this reaction and then I'll do the other thing for you.’ He will assimilate into the system hopefully," Cornette said. [From 22:55 to 23:38]

Check out the video below:

Before signing with WWE, the star formerly known as Pentagon Jr. performed for a bunch of promotions such as AAA, Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Major League Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, CMLL, and AEW.

Jim Cornette credits Chad Gable for Penta's successful debut

In the same episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager wanted fans to acknowledge Chad Gable for what he did for Penta. Gable received a lot of praise from Cornette, who credited The American Made leader for putting over the Luchador:

"Everybody's talking about this great debut. … Chad Gable is the one that made this debut great. I'm sorry," Cornette said. [From 14:10 to 14:19]

Following his successful debut, Cero Miedo cut a promo in English and Spanish. It received a lot of cheers from the San Jose crowd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback