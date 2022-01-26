WWE Champion Brock Lesnar not booked for Elimination Chamber 

Current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber event on February 19th.

The event, which is WWE's subsequent following January 29th's Royal Rumble, recently saw several prominent names announced for its card.

Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and others have already been confirmed, but notable by his absence is Brock Lesnar, Lashley's Royal Rumble opponent.

Brock will defend his WWE Championship in a match against Lashley, but without an inclusion on Elimination Chamber's card, there is yet more doubt cast on the result of the match and whether or not Lesnar will come out on top.

Lashley's inclusion on the card ahead of Lesnar is not an indication of an Almighty victory at the Royal Rumble. It hasn't been uncommon for Brock to miss pay-per-view events while holding a top championship.

Recent Lesnar title runs with both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship have raised ire among WWE fans. The Beast Incarnate took long periods of time away from WWE TV, keeping the championships with him.

Elimination Chamber 2022 will take place in Saudi Arabia

The Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will play host to the annual event on February 19th, 2022.

It is the first Saudi Arabia event of 2022 and marks WWE's third Premium Live Event of the year. Though no matches have been announced, the titular stipulation is guaranteed to feature at least once.

There was recent speculation that WWE was changing the name of the chamber to avoid any negative connotations with the term, but they now appear to be leaving it unchanged.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will show up in Saudi Arabia? Will he retain the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble?

Also Read Article Continues below

Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha