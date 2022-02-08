Elimination Chamber contestant gets tooth knocked out by Kevin Owens before losing on RAW

Kevin Owens has frequently appeared on RAW and has constantly had a big role. His recent on-screen association with Seth Rollins has only enhanced his role, which is why it was a bit surprising that he wasn't included in the Elimination Chamber WWE title match. He may have a case to enter again following his win on RAW. However, his opponent happened to lose a tooth in the process.

KO lost to Austin Theory last week in an Elimination Chamber qualification match. His friend Seth Rollins got his spot inside the Chamber, but Owens failed to qualify. This week on RAW, he spoke to Rollins about his rematch against Theory and how it presented the possibility of him weaseling his way into the WWE title bout at Elimination Chamber.

The former Universal Champion faced and defeated Austin Theory in a great match. What was most notable, however, was the fact that Theory had a tooth that flew out of his mouth before he took the stunner and pin.

As of this writing, there isn't footage of his tooth flying out, but it was noticed by several fans online.

Could Kevin Owens replace Austin Theory inside the Elimination Chamber?

Kevin Owens spoke to Seth Rollins backstage on RAW and said that he would potentially replace Austin Theory inside the Elimination Chamber. However, when he approached authority figures Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce, they told him that he wouldn't be getting a spot inside the Chamber.

Deville even added that he may not even be at WrestleMania, which sent the former Universal Champion into a state of disbelief. He went on a passionate speech about how the people of Texas (where WrestleMania 38 will take place) love him, and it seemed to indicate some kind of a character change, if not a full babyface turn.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead on the road to WrestleMania for Owens. He has been consistently featured at The Show of Shows every year since his debut, except for WrestleMania 35. He has also constantly been in important matches at the event, and that could continue this year.

