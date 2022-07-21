"Embarrassed" - WWE legend reflects on hilarious botch alongside John Cena and Edge

Rey Mysterio joined his son Dominik on WWE's The Bump earlier today, where he addressed his hilarious botch from a backstage segment on SmackDown in 2002.

During the segment taping, Mysterio was backstage with John Cena and Edge ahead of their six-man tag team match and was doing pull-ups on a shelf. The shelf then gave way and Mysterio fell to the ground. Edge broke character and laughed at him whilst John Cena looked on.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Mysterio stated that he was focused on the promo Cena and Edge were cutting when the shelf broke. He expressed his embarrassment over the botch, but claims that it was ultimately a feel-good moment:

"I was focused, you know, focused on listening to Cena and Edge talk, you know, and really motivated. I had done it before, but this was probably maybe the second or third shot, so I just never thought nothing of it. But if you see the image clearly, when I pulled myself up and it comes out, I'm thinking that the camera is still recording. And of course it was, then it was left as a blooper. But I kind of up and then just kind of just melted down. Embarrassed, embarrassed, but it was a feel-good moment." [25:01-26:00]

Luckily, this footage never made it to air since it was pre-recorded, but it has since surfaced online.

Rey Mysterio is set to celebrate his 20-year anniversary in WWE

On next week's Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden, WWE will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut of Rey Mysterio. The former world champion made his debut for the company on July 25th, 2002 and has since etched out a Hall of Fame career.

Mysterio is currently embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day alongside his own son Dominik, as Damian Priest and Finn Balor look to recruit Dominik into their faction by getting between him and his father.

