Ember Moon competes after 14 months out; debuts new music

The mystery person at NXT TakeOver 31 turned out to be former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon. She debuted a new look and put the women of NXT on notice.

On the episode following TakeOver, the Shenom competed in her first match in a WWE/NXT ring in over 14 months. During the main-event tag team match alongside Rhea Ripley, Moon also debuted new gear and a new entrance theme.

Things are looking good for Ember Moon

Ember Moon had previously suffered from a severe Achilles tendon injury in October 2018. She was on the shelf but had appeared on WWE programming, an example being WWE Backstage. On the show, she was unsure if she would ever return to a ring. But luckily, tonight was the night.

After so much time away from the ring, Moon revealed in a promo earlier in the night that she'd be showcasing a new woman. She mentioned something called "Ember's Law" and it wasn't the last new aspect of her return.

"𝑵𝒐𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒚 is going to walk over me anymore. 𝑵𝒐𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒚 is going to tell me what to do, because I'M @WWEEmberMoon, DAMMIT!"



Ladies & Gentlemen, let us introduce you to something called #EmbersLaw. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SKSDgg9K6u — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 8, 2020

As a confrontation between Moon, Ripley, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez led to a main-event showdown, the returning Shenom would debut both new ring gear and entrance music.

It was also a great moment to see Moon not miss a beat in her return match, as she hit her signature Eclipse finisher to get the win over Kai and Gonzalez.

E 🔥 C 🔥 L 🔥 I 🔥 P 🔥 S 🔥 E



To say we "missed" this move is an UNDERSTATEMENT. @WWEEmberMoon secures the victory for herself & @RheaRipley_WWE on #WWENXT! @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/dp90sHCLeW — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2020

So the question that needs answering is this, who is next for Io Shirai? Rhea Ripley and Ember Moon have both staked a claim to another title shot, while Candice LeRae and Kai don't seem like they're done chasing the Genius of the Sky. The next few months should certainly provide Shirai with a bevvy of challengers.