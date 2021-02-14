Ember Moon details the special atmosphere backstage at NXT TakeOvers (Exclusive)

Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon has a massive match coming this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day as the finals of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will see Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez take on the team of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Ember Moon joined Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino for an interview during which she revealed how the atmosphere is backstage at NXT TakeOvers.

"No one goes into the TakeOver like okay well we have another match" - Ember Moon on what she loves about NXT TakeOvers

Ember Moon revealed that no Superstar goes into a TakeOver thinking of their match as just another one. Instead, they go out to steal the show, the weekend, the month, and the year.

"Just being in there with like, honestly the best women's division in the world - Rhea Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, Candice, everyone involved in this match was fun and ready to just go crazy and do what we had to do to like feel the show. But I think that's what I love about TakeOvers is that no one goes into the TakeOver like okay well we have another match. It's like no, no, no, this is NXT TakeOver. We are going to steal the weekend, we are going to steal the month, we're going to steal the year. Every TakeOver, time and time again we deliver because that's just what we do, because we're NXT."

It is probably this spirit of NXT Superstars that has made every edition of NXT TakeOver such a massive success. This Sunday will feature the 33rd edition of the pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Like always, the expectations are sky-high from the Superstars to deliver, like they always have.

