Update on Ember Moon WWE contract release

Ember Moon was another unfortunate victim of the WWE chopping block season that saw a number of superstars released.

The former NXT Women's Champion and other superstars that were released were informed beforehand by WWE's head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, via email.

The reason for the release was the same as it has always been since back in April 2020. Reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter state that Ember Moon has been given a 90-day non-compete clause instead of a 30-day one.

This is because even though she was brought back to WWE NXT as a performer there, her contract deal was a main roster one. So she became a casualty of the promotion's current numbers game.

Ember NXT Moon Palmer @WWEEmberMoon No matter what comes you way today keep your chin up! I know I am ! Gym done now back into #FarCry6 No matter what comes you way today keep your chin up! I know I am ! Gym done now back into #FarCry6 https://t.co/WhloeyK9SC

Ember Moon, who was a member of the main roster at one point, returned to WWE NXT after suffering a severe Achilles injury that put her out of action. She however overcame a career-threatening injury and made her way back into the ring again.

Her last appearance in WWE was over on October 5 in NXT 2.0, where she lost to the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Ember NXT Moon Palmer @WWEEmberMoon All I can do is laugh... All I can do is laugh...

A talented performer such as Ember Moon is bound to be picked up by other wrestling promotions as soon as her 90-day non-competitive clause ends.

We shouldn't worry too much about how she'll do outside of WWE because the Goddess Athena will be just fine whether she ends up on AEW, IMPACT, or anywhere else.

Ember Moon, Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, and others get released

November 5 was another dark day of releases from WWE as it seems people weren't just shocked to see Ember Moon go, but some other favorites too. The most shocking names on the confirmed release list were Nia Jax, Keith Lee, and Karrion Kross.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Ember Moon has been released by WWE, we're told Ember Moon has been released by WWE, we're told

The budget cut releases have been the subject of tremendous controversy, with WWE announcing their profits right after cutting superstars.

The unfortunate circumstances of these releases haven't fully ended yet, as reports have also come in that WWE will eye releases like these every six months or so.

It will be a few months before we finally see where Ember Moon has landed, but there's no doubting that she will eventually have a re-launch in her career.

