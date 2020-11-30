Ember Moon joins Shotzi Blackheart's WarGames team at NXT TakeOver

Wednesday night on WWE NXT, Candice LeRae completed her team for NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The Poison Pixie aligned with Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, and Toni Storm, who turned on Ember Moon after the opening contest of the evening.

This weekend, NXT announced that Moon will join Shotzi Blackheart's WarGames team, which makes the match a four versus two affairs. Blackheart will still need to find herself two more teammates between now and next Sunday to even the odds at TakeOver.

Who will join Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: WarGames?

Based on what the NXT Universe saw on Wednesday night, the two most likely candidates to join the fight against Candice LeRae's team appear to be Rhea Ripley and NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai. As both women will seek a measure of revenge after LeRae's team attacked and laid her out last week.

As of this writing, this is how the NXT TakeOver: WarGames card is taking shape:

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes in a Strap match

Leon Ruff defends the NXT North American Championship in a triple threat match against Damien Priest and Johnny Gargano

Men's WarGames match: The Undisputed Era vs. Team Pat McAfee

Women's WarGames match: Team Candice LeRae vs. Team Shotzi Blackheart

.@wwenxt remember ember remember.... And people wonder why I have never had the urge to be in a tag team... disappointed in myself for trusting anyone but myself. These hussies ain't loyal! My list for receipts are getting longer and I hate it!

#pettycitypost #EmbersLaw pic.twitter.com/01sgQoR6o9 — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) November 28, 2020

Who do you hope to see fill out Blackheart's team? Are you excited for WarGames next Sunday night? Sound off in the comments section below.