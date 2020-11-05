Ember Moon loses her first match back in NXT

Ember Moon had been out of WWE for a year with a devastating injury. Although she made her return at the most recent TakeOver event, it didn't take her long to suffer a loss. Tonight, The Shenom lost her match in NXT to rival Dakota Kai.

A slow ride back to the top for Ember Moon?

Ember Moon made her shock return to the black and gold brand when she was revealed as the mystery person in the vignettes that had aired leading up to TakeOver 31. She came out to the entrance ramp to announce her arrival following NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai's successful title defense over Candice LeRae.

During her first appearance on NXT TV since her return, Kai attacked the returning former NXT Women's Champ. It set off a tag team match and a singles contest on the most recent episode of NXT.

The women pulled out all of the stops and didn't hold any punches back. Ember Moon even attempted some submissions on Kai, including a cross face. It was definitely a rejuventaed Moon as she added new moves to her new arsenal.

As is the case in NXT, however, everywhere that Kai goes, Raquel Gonzalez follows. The match was back and forth seeing each competitor get the upper hand at various points. But Gonzalez distracted the referee towards the end of the bout, allowing her friend to get the victory.

The loss is Ember Moon's first since coming back to NXT. It was a bit strange because returning stars like Moon usually go on winning streaks. But in the Shenom's case, it might be a way of easing her back into things.

Sure, she lost to Dakota Kai but it sets The Captain Of Team Kick up for another potential shot at the Champ. It also allows the former NXT Women's Champion to slowly build herself back up until a bigger stage. The loss was due to outside interference, so it's not like she lost by a clean pin fall.