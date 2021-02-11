Ember Moon makes a big prediction about her WWE future

Ember Moon and her tag team partner Shotzi Blackheart earned their way to the finals of the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament on NXT last night. On their way to the finals, the duo has defeated the team of Marina Shafir and NXT newcomer Zoey Stark, and The Way, made up of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

The finals of the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be taking place on Sunday, February 14th at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Ember Moon and her tag team partner Shotzi Blackheart will be taking on the duo of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, who have been teaming on WWE's Black and Gold Brand for quite some time.

.@wwenxt @wwe

@shotziblackheart

T.C.B.W.E.L#WelcomeToTheFirePit

We are gonna put our names in that trophy and win the #WomensTagTitles after! We coming! pic.twitter.com/Vq5aYnxXGi — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) February 11, 2021

On Twitter, Ember Moon shared a big prediction regarding the future of her tag team with Shotzi Blackheart. The former NXT Women's Champion claimed that she and Blackheart will not only be winning the Dusty Cup this weekend, but the pair will also be WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Ember Moon in WWE

Ember Moon signed an NXT contract in 2015, and in 2016 she began wrestling under her current name. During her first NXT run, Ember Moon was one of the most dominant members of their women's division, and scored wins over popular stars such as Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross, before winning a Fatal Four-Way match for the NXT Women's Championship, after it was vacated by an injured Asuka.

Ember Moon took part in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, shortly before she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Shayna Baszler. The star then made the move to the main roster of WWE, and came close to winning the women's battle royal at Evolution in late 2018.

After sustaining an injury in late 2019, Ember Moon began appearing as a an analyst on WWE Backstage, and expressed concern about her in-ring career potentially being over. However, towards the end of 2020, Ember Moon returned to NXT, and took part in the women's WarGames match in Team Shotzi, and is currently a finalist in the Women's Dusty Classic tournament.