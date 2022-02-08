"We just had fun" - Ember Moon talks about working with Shotzi

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon recently stated that some of her happiest moments in WWE came while working with Shotzi Blackheart.

Ember Moon and Shotzi formed a formidable tag team duo in WWE NXT. The two athletes first teamed up during the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They went on to emerge victorious over NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to win gold. Their reign as tag team champs lasted 55 days.

In a conversation with Highspots Wrestling Network, the 33-year-old revealed that she had a wonderful bond with Shotzi.

"I feel like my time with Shotzi was probably like just some of the happiest moments I’ve ever been [a part of] because she’s a prankster like me. I remember when she took over the NXT Instagram, I just like would — we just had fun. We were like two little kids, amongst, I don’t know, adults. Just like, ‘Oh, oh, you know what’d be cool? We should go and prank this person. You know what’d be cool? If we do this.’ We just had a good vibe and and we immediately bonded because of our love of Pumpkinhead baby, if you know who Pumpkinhead is," stated Moon. [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Ember Moon, now known as Athena, is all set to take on Thunder Rosa at Warrior Wrestling 19 for the company's Women’s Title.

Ember Moon sends warning to Thunder Rosa

Ember Moon has sent out a warning to her upcoming opponent Thunder Rosa, who is the current Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion.

Moon, who has spent six years with Vince's promotion, took to Twitter to claim that she will become the new Women's Champion on February 12 at Warrior Wrestling 19.

She replied to a tweet by Thunder Rosa to warn the champion.

