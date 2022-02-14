Ember Moon returns to action following WWE release

Athena (FKA Ember Moon) returned to in-ring action for the first time in several months, taking on Thunder Rosa of All Elite Wrestling.

Last night at Warrior Wrestling 19 in Chicago, Thunder Rosa defended her Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship in the main event of the show against Athena. The excellent match ended in a 30-minute time-limit draw.

The finish saw Athena hit the Eclipse on Thunder Rosa just seconds before the time limit expired. If fans had any questions about what Athena would be able to do away from WWE, they were answered last night as she and Rosa had an incredible back-and-forth match for the Chicago crowd.

What's next for the former Ember Moon in the world of professional wrestling?

Prior to her return to the ring last night at Warrior Wrestling 19, Athena took to social media to talk about her nerves and excitement leading into the match against Thunder Rosa.

"Here comes the nerves and excitement... I have soo much more to show you guys. No restrictions... tonight the #AmericanJoshi and #fallenGoddess return! #MakeArtOuttaWar," Athena tweeted.

Anyone who saw last night's match knows what Athena is capable of has to offer the world of professional wrestling.

With an impressive match under her belt upon her return, all attention turns to which company will be able to successfully sign Athena to bring her into their respective women's divisions.

It's possible that both All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT would be very interested in adding Athena to their roster.

Where will the former Ember Moon show up next? We'll find out soon enough.

Also Read Article Continues below

Did you catch Athena's return to action last night for Warrior Wrestling? If so, what did you think of the match? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former Women's Champion shared her honest opinion about Alexa Bliss and Lilly here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Who will sign Athena in 2022? All Elite Wrestling IMPACT Wrestling 8 votes so far