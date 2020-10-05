Ember Moon revealed as mystery person behind NXT vignettes

If you have paid attention to the past few episodes of NXT, you might have noticed the cryptic vignettes. It's been revealed that the individual in those videos is none other than Ember Moon.

They portrayed the silhouette of a person that claimed NXT has been replaced with "paper champions" in his/her absence and ended with "10.04.2020". That is obviously the date of tonight's NXT TakeOver 31, signaling that the mystery person would make an appearance at the event.

It was evident that it was a former NXT Superstar, but there was no telling whether the person was a man or a woman, as their voice was scrambled. There was speculation as to who the mysterious Superstar could've been.

All questions were answered when the mystery person entered the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight, following NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai's successful title defense against Candice LeRae.

The person removed their helmet and it was revealed to be former NXT Women's Champion, Ember Moon, who had previously been sidelined with a career-threatening injury for months.

Ember Moon's absence from WWE

After Ember Moon was moved to RAW from NXT, she was a part of various feuds, but The Shenom was unable to replicate the same level of success that she had in NXT. After beginning a losing streak in 2019, Moon injured her ankle which forced her to be away from in-ring competition.

Later, she joined WWE Backstage as an analyst and even hinted that she might retire from professional-wrestling. However, it seems Moon has recovered from her injuries completely.

She is now back on the black and gold brand to assert her dominance in the women's division and possibly stake her claim for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship.