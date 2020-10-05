Ember Moon takes a funny jab at Bo Dallas following return to NXT

It was revealed at NXT TakeOver 31 that Ember Moon had returned to the Black and Gold Brand. Back in November 2019, the WWE Universe was stunned to hear just how serious the Shenom's injury truly was. Moon stated that her future in the business was up in the air, leaving fans to worry.

Tonight, Moon shocked the world with her return. She was the "Mystery Superstar" returning to reclaim what was hers. After the NXT Women's Championship match, Toni Storm made an announcement that she'd joined the brand. However, that bombshell didn't have time to breathe, as Moon drove up to the Capitol Wrestling Center and set her sights on the Genius of the Sky.

Ember Moon was one of the WWE Superstars that fans were hoping to see. Though, another former NXT Champion had picked up a lot of fan support over social media.

Ember Moon Bo-lieves in herself

After Ember Moon's big reveal, she took to Twitter to comment on the occasion. She just couldn't help herself, and poked a little fun at the former NXT Champion Bo Dallas, who many assumed was the one returning at TakeOver 31.

If you #BOlieve ... anything can happen! https://t.co/NOg71p5UU8 — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) October 5, 2020

In just one night, NXT's women's division got a huge boost, giving them two world-class champions to add to their roster. Maybe next time, Bo.