"Sometimes, it's too much safety" - Ember Moon on WWE being more protective with their female superstars

Former NXT Champion Ember Moon said that WWE provides too much safety to women as compared to men when performing spots.

During her six-year run with the company, the former WWE Superstar found success mostly with NXT, where she held the women's and tag team titles. After moving to RAW and an eventual draft to SmackDown, she participated in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2018 and 2019 before her departure in 2021.

Speaking on the INSIGHT podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Ember Moon recalled how WWE was more careful with women as compared to men. Mentioning how Triple H would let them perform the moves in NXT.

"Sometimes, it's too much safety, I feel like. He's always looking out for our best interests, but when it comes to the men, they never do that....NXT was different because Hunter is like, 'you want to do that, go do it, go have fun, just don't get hurt,' but he trusted us to do it. That was the best part about Hunter's NXT," Moon said. [H/T Fightful]

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet



She talks about her decision not to re-sign with WWE, frustrations with WWE creative, thoughts on AEW, her love of Dungeons & Dragons, her Twitch channel and much more!



Watch/listen here:

podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/ember-moon-ath… My conversation with @AthenaPalmer_FG is up now!She talks about her decision not to re-sign with WWE, frustrations with WWE creative, thoughts on AEW, her love of Dungeons & Dragons, her Twitch channel and much more!Watch/listen here: My conversation with @AthenaPalmer_FG is up now! 🔥She talks about her decision not to re-sign with WWE, frustrations with WWE creative, thoughts on AEW, her love of Dungeons & Dragons, her Twitch channel and much more!Watch/listen here:podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/ember-moon-ath… https://t.co/jsCqwjpQgZ

Since her release, Moon has returned to the independent scene where she is wrestling under her old ringname Athena.

Ember Moon talks about the 2019 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The 2019 MITB Ladder Match saw a high-flying move when Ember Moon delivered her finisher, the Eclipse on Natalya from a ladder. Moon recalled how she had to fight for the move to get approval from Vince McMahon.

"It was such a fight to do the Eclipse off the ladder...The Eclipse off the ladder the second year, the doors were about to open and Vince was like, 'she can't do it unless I see it first.' Nattie has like one eyelash on, she's running from makeup to do it. We do it one time and he's like, 'Okay, they're fine.'"

Most recently, she was also reported to be in "light talks" with AEW founder Tony Khan over a contract. However, there have been no new reports of the former NXT Superstar signing with All Elite Wrestling.

What do you make of Moon's journey in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Debottam Saha