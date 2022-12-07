Emma shares inspiring message after return to WWE

WWE Superstar Emma sent out a heartfelt message today on social media.

Emma returned to the company on the October 28th edition of WWE SmackDown. She accepted Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship and gave The Baddest Woman on the Planet everything she could handle.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough and Ronda tapped her out via an armbar. The 33-year-old is currently involved in a romantic storyline with her real-life partner, Madcap Moss, on SmackDown. Xia Li confronted Emma backstage after her loss to Ronda Rousey and called her weak on the November 4th edition of SmackDown, but nothing ever came of the altercation.

Emma shared several photos of herself during a WWE appearance and noted that it is worth it if you are nervous.

"If it makes you nervous, it’s probably worth it," tweeted Emma.

WWE legend on Emma's storyline on SmackDown

Madcap Moss suffered a loss to Karrion Kross on a recent edition of the blue brand. After the match, Emma sprinted to the ring to check on Moss as Karrion and Scarlett laughed on the entrance ramp.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell wasn't a fan of the angle and explained why on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"I didn't like it. I don't feel anything between these two. For me, there is no chemistry, and Emma going in there, yeah, it could lead to something else, but we saw her earlier with Madcap; she was cheering him on, and to see her at the end was a good top-off to that, but I don't think it helps Kross at all." [From 29:40 to 30:20]

Emma captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships during her time with IMPACT Wrestling. She has never held a title in WWE and it will be interesting to see if she can finally win one after her return to the company.

