Former WWE Superstar Emma had a hilarious response to Nia Jax's recent assaults on women wrestlers on RAW. She replied to a tweet by the WWE Official account following her release.

After the company's merger with UFC, WWE released over 21 superstars, including Emma. She made a name for herself in NXT before appearing in multiple promotions. The talented Australian was drafted to RAW earlier this year, but she hadn't competed in a match since July.

Nia Jax has been on a tear ever since her comeback last week. The former RAW Women's Champion returned during a Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Nia Jax left both the competitors injured.

On this week's episode of RAW, she attacked Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, as well as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The four were involved in a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Following the brutal attack, WWE shared a video on Twitter asking who'll be the next target for Nia Jax. Since Emma is no longer part of the WWE roster, she is safe from Jax's carnage. She let everyone know it with a cheeky little response. You can see the tweet below:

"Not me" [ she said]

Expand Tweet

Looking at how WWE is booking her, Nia Jax will most likely crush more women in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to find out who will be her next target.

Saraya from AEW called out Emma on Twitter

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, left a message for her old friend on Twitter. These two wrestlers have had great matches in WWE in the past. With Saraya at AEW and Emma leaving WWE, the two may end up feuding one more time. Have a look:

"We need to run it back again"[Saraya wrote]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the Aussie signs up for AEW or any other promotion. Which promotion is she more likely to join? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star