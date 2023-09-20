Nia Jax made a surprise comeback last week on WWE RAW, assaulting Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and her challenger, Raquel Rodriguez. The Nightmare seemed to suffer an injury at the hands of the returning Jax, and many fans are wondering if it's legitimate or just part of the storyline.

The Eradicator was absent from the latest episodes of both RAW and SmackDown. On the red brand, Michael Cole confirmed that her absence was due to injury caused by Nia Jax's attack. He added that Rhea suffered bruised ribs.

According to PWInsider, Rhea Ripley's absence from RAW due to injury is part of the storyline. The Women's World Champion is currently home in Australia. She recently attended a football league game with AEW's Buddy Matthews. The two got engaged last month.

This year has been a Rhea Ripley show

In 2023, Rhea Ripley's journey in WWE has been nothing short of remarkable. She began the year by winning the women's Royal Rumble match from the number one position, becoming the first woman to achieve this feat. She set her sights on challenging SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

At WrestleMania, The Nightmare and The Queen engaged in a phenomenal battle, with Ripley ultimately emerging victorious and capturing the new Women's World title. She also stood out as the only member of The Judgment Day to win at the event. Despite the title's lackluster booking, Ripley has looked strong and does not solely require the championship title to get noticed.

Ripley's charisma, talent, and involvement in compelling storylines – including her dynamic with Dominik Mysterio – have gone down well with the fans. However, WWE needs to improve the booking of her title reign and challengers. With Nia Jax back, she will finally be facing a genuine threat to her championship reign. This one may be an intriguing feud heading into the fall season.

