Emotional Bloodline tribute by Jey Uso & Roman Reigns during SummerSlam

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 02, 2025 22:37 GMT
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso
Roman Reigns is a former Universal Champion [Image source: WWE's YouTube channel]

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have a lot of history together. Hence, they paid tribute to The Bloodline at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were part of The Bloodline for a few years. The group dominated the men's division on SmackDown. However, issues between them started to creep up due to Reigns' attitude, which ultimately led them to split. Jey even helped Cody Rhodes defeat Roman at WrestleMania 40. Since then, Main Event Jey and the OTC have moved on and even reunited at Survivor Series: WarGames last year.

Now, Jey Uso and Roman are allies again in their feud against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Tonight, at SummerSlam, the real-life Bloodline members were set to team up against Reed and Breakker to kick off the show. Uso entered first through the crowd. When Reigns was making his entrance, Jey put up his index finger, indicating that he was acknowledging the OTC. Roman also did the same, as they both paid tribute to their time in The Bloodline.

It will be interesting to see whether Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will be able to overcome the team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker tonight at SummerSlam.

