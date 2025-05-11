  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • EMOTIONAL John Cena seemingly breaks character after WWE Backlash goes off the air; teases HUGE turn

EMOTIONAL John Cena seemingly breaks character after WWE Backlash goes off the air; teases HUGE turn

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 11, 2025 02:29 GMT
John Cena was very emotional (Images via WWE on X)
John Cena was very emotional (Images via WWE on X)

John Cena defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash. Even though he got the victory, he seemed very emotional after the match, and a huge turn was teased.

Ad

The Cenation Leader captured the coveted title at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Cody Rhodes in the main event. His first title defense was against his longtime rival, The Viper, which took place in the latter's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The two stars went all the way, and certain rules were broken. John Cena won the match via pinfall after hitting Randy Orton with a low blow and with the title.

He then grabbed a microphone and stated that he didn't need music or the crowd, and proclaimed that he was the last real WWE Champion. However, after a few minutes, his expression changed. He suddenly had a sad look on his face. He left the ring and stood next to the apron, and he still looked very emotional. The crowd started chanting, "Thank you Cena."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The fans also cheered for him while he was walking to the back, and his emotions didn't change. This could be a subtle tease of a character change for the 17-time world champion.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications