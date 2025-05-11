EMOTIONAL John Cena seemingly breaks character after WWE Backlash goes off the air; teases HUGE turn

John Cena defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash. Even though he got the victory, he seemed very emotional after the match, and a huge turn was teased.

Ad

The Cenation Leader captured the coveted title at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Cody Rhodes in the main event. His first title defense was against his longtime rival, The Viper, which took place in the latter's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The two stars went all the way, and certain rules were broken. John Cena won the match via pinfall after hitting Randy Orton with a low blow and with the title.

He then grabbed a microphone and stated that he didn't need music or the crowd, and proclaimed that he was the last real WWE Champion. However, after a few minutes, his expression changed. He suddenly had a sad look on his face. He left the ring and stood next to the apron, and he still looked very emotional. The crowd started chanting, "Thank you Cena."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

The fans also cheered for him while he was walking to the back, and his emotions didn't change. This could be a subtle tease of a character change for the 17-time world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More