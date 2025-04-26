Emotional moments with Jey Uso and top WWE Superstars caught in must-see backstage footage

Jey Uso won the biggest match of his WWE career at WrestleMania 41. The tag team legend tried to defeat Gunther for over a year, and finally got the win with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. New must-see footage from backstage revealed a few big names in the corner of the champ.

Main Event Jey and The Ring General opened Night One of WrestleMania 41 with a brutal showdown of almost 17 minutes. Uso, who had a special entrance that was a cross-promotion for the new Fatal Fury video game, used a powerbomb counter of his own, then three Uso splashes and a Sleeper hold to end the back-and-forth battle. The post-match celebration saw Jimmy Uso rush in to present his younger brother with the gold to declare him new World Heavyweight Champion.

Uso continued his celebration backstage at Allegiant Stadium, as revealed in a new behind-the-scenes video. The latest episode of Jey's WrestleMania 41 Vlog shows The Usos taking the elevator down to the backstage area at the stadium. Jey had a moment on the elevator, and first saw Michael "PS" Hayes after exiting. The Hall of Famer congratulated Jey, who said he almost fainted.

Robert Roode, Shawn Daivari, and Nick Aldis all greeted Jey next with congratulatory words. The WWE Producers embraced or shook hands with the RAW Superstar. Uso then entered the Gorilla Position and received a hug and a "yeet!" from Stephanie McMahon. He shared pleasantries with others, including Bruce Prichard and Triple H. The Creative Writing Team Executive Director and the Chief Content Officer were busy with the show, but stopped for the champ.

"Good job, man. Great job. ... The match was incredible. [Jey Uso: thank you!] Very good, dude," Triple H said. [From 11:00 to 15:40]

Jey Uso is then shown posing for Triple H's signature backstage photo and then going through the stadium's backstage area. The Anoa'i Family Superstar is greeted and congratulated by several others, including Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Tyson Kidd, and The Undertaker, who gave Jey major praise. The video ends with Uso receiving his custom title plates.

Jey Uso set to defend at WWE Backlash

Jey Uso returned to WWE RAW as World Heavyweight Champion this week for a big in-ring celebration with Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn. It wasn't clear who his first challenger would be, but Jey is expected to defend at Backlash STL.

Main Event Jey is rumored to grant Gunther another rematch, but The Ring General's feud with Adam Pearce may prevent that. Zayn and Logan Paul are the rumored candidates for Jey's Backlash opponent, with Paul the front-runner.

Backlash will take place on Saturday, May 10, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Hometown star Randy Orton will challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship.

