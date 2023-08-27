Emotional WWE SmackDown episode honoring Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt sees solid overnight ratings

The overnight ratings for last week's episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

It was an emotional episode of the blue show as the wrestling world mourned the loss of two iconic stars, Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. The program was built around celebrating the lives of the late veterans, and the company honored them with tributes and video packages.

SpoilerTV shared the overnight ratings for the latest episode of SmackDown. This week's show averaged 2.505 million viewers. The emotional program scored 0.71 in the key 18 to 49 demographic.

What happened on WWE SmackDown last week?

The show started with the traditional ten-bell salute for the two late stars. Many members of the WWE roster appeared on the stage to pay respect to Funk and Wyatt.

United States Champion Rey Mysterio was in the first match of the show, going up against Grayson Waller in a non-title bout. Austin Theory came out to cause a distraction, but LWO member Santos Escobar managed to neutralize him. This allowed Mysterio to deliver the 619/Splash combination for a win.

IYO SKY was out next with the rest of Damage CTRL to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Zelina Vega. The two stars put on a thriller, but The Genius of the Sky won with the Over the Moonsault.

Cody Rhodes later cut a promo on the legendary career of Terry Funk. The Brawling Brutes and The Street Profits then competed in a Terry Funk Hardcore Tag Team Match. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins won the bout after Bobby Lashley emerged to Spear Butch on the outside.

LA Knight then showed up and paid tribute to his former rival, Bray Wyatt. He claimed that The Eater of Worlds was preparing him for what was to come in his career during their feud. He then turned his attention to The Miz and vowed to teach The A-Lister a lesson.

Knight faced Finn Balor in the show's main event. Wyatt's former adversaries put on a show for the fans in attendance. The Megastar won the contest as he planted Balor with the Blunt Force Trauma.

The match was followed by a fitting homage to Bray Wyatt as the show quietly went off the air.

