Emotional WWE Superstar breaks character and calls former teammate by his real name on SmackDown

Santos Escobar appeared this week on WWE SmackDown to address his actions from last week's show when he took out Rey Mysterio and seemingly betrayed the LWO.

Escobar was full of rage and brought up Rey Mysterio's recent knee surgery, hoping that the Hall of Famer would get an infection, have to have his leg amputated, and never return.

These words brought out Zelina Vega, who was in tears as she screamed about how she should never have trusted him before slapping him across the face. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro headed out to the ring, and Escobar called to the two of them to take his side but called Del Toro by the name "Raul."

Raul Mendoza is the name he used to be called in WWE, but it is also his real name. It's unclear why Escobar called him by his real name, but he was emotional and angry at the time and pleading for his friends to take his side.

It could have been a slip of the tongue, or he could have been looking to find any way he could to get his LWO teammates to understand his reasoning.

