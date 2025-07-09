"End of an era" - WWE star officially confirms popular stable has split up 

A popular WWE faction has split after years of association, and now one of its members has issued a heartfelt message about the same. During this week's episode of NXT, Adriana Rizzo sent out a tweet confirming that the D'Angelo Family was finished and that she was grateful to have been a part of the group.
The faction has been dealing with internal turmoil for months now on NXT TV. First, Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo betrayed Tony D'Angelo in April this year. If this wasn't enough, another member of the stable, Luca Crusifino, also departed the group last week after trying his best to win D'Angelo's loyalty. Amid this, Adriana Rizzo returned to NXT after months and confronted her former stablemates.
She stated that the stable had passed its expiry date and confirmed a match between Tony D'Angelo, Stacks, and Crusifino for next week's WWE NXT. Following this, the 26-year-old star took to X to share a clip of D'Angelo's moments and wrote an emotional message.
Check out her tweet below:
"The end of an era. Being a part of The D’Angelo Family is a chapter of my life that I’ll cherish forever. We laughed, fought, celebrated, and built something special together. This wasn’t just a faction - it was a family. As we all set off on our own paths, I’ll carry the memories, lessons, and bonds we made for life. La famiglia per sempre," she wrote.
It now remains to be seen who among D'Angelo, Stacks, and Crusifino will emerge victorious in the three-way match on next week's edition of WWE NXT.
