"Ending his historic run" - Gunther to finally lose the title to 6-time champion, according to WWE Universe

Gunther's reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion changed the landscape of the division and brought the prestige back to the title after several years. However, fans believe that The Ring General could potentially make history by losing the title to the 6-time champion.

The Austrian star is one of the most terrifying champions in WWE's history after he made his main roster debut and won the Intercontinental Championship last year. No superstars on either roster have come close to ending the illustrious reign of The Ring General that spans over 500 days.

However, fans believe that the reign is ending in the most unpredictable fashion. Fans think that current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion and Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest will cash in his contract on The Ring General and win the title.

It's an interesting take by the fans that can potentially happen after the many returns at Survivor Series 2023.

Gunther will again go down in history if the former NXT North American and United States Champion successfully cash in the contract and wins the title. Last year, Austin Theory tried to cash in the briefcase on the United States Champion and failed.

Gunther talks about a potential feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Last year, Gunther appeared on Friday Night SmackDown after the annual WWE Draft and worked on the brand for nearly a year before moving to WWE RAW with the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year.

Sadly, he never crossed paths with The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline during his time on the brand. Speaking to Steve Fall, Gunther talked of the possibility of a feud with Roman Reigns:

"We'll see, time will tell [...] It's nothing where I go, I need to do this now. That has to happen now, anything like that. I'm focused on what I do now, I think, in the long run [...] It would be a very interesting match. I think [so] because what Roman is to the Universal Title now is to what I am to the Intercontinental Championship. I think the role and position are very similar to that. But, he's doing his thing now, and I'm doing my thing [...] Further down the line that's definitely something interesting to get into." [From 06:52 to 07:40]

The Ring General had a successful title defense against The Miz. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns didn't compete at Survivor Series 2023.

