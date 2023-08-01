"Enjoy rehab" - Rhea Ripley takes a shot at injured WWE Superstar after RAW

Rhea Ripley is not someone that anyone wants to mess with. The star has been unbeatable since winning the Women's World Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. She has sent a message to an injured star after WWE RAW.

Since the win at WrestleMania 39, thanks to the help from Judgment Day, Ripley has been a dominant champion, and although she's not defended her title too many times, she has decimated whoever she faced.

Last week, she injured Liv Morgan after the latter had attacked her. Destroying her hand, she put the star on the shelf.

This week, she was attacked by Raquel Rodriguez. She had already attacked and injured Rodriguez two weeks back, which saw the star lose the tag team titles after Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated her and Morgan.

On the latest episode of RAW, Rodriguez was looking for revenge for three reasons - the initial attack on her, the loss of her title, and injuring her partner and friend Liv Morgan.

At first, it looked like she would get revenge. She was dominating. Unfortunately, the tide turned as soon as The Eradicator attacked her already injured knee.

Rhea Ripley viciously stomped on her knee when she was down, injuring her further, with the star screaming in pain.

She has now sent a message to Rodriguez on Twitter, making fun of her for getting injured, and told her to enjoy rehab.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

Enjoy rehab. ⚖️ I know *knees get weak when around me… But dam @RaquelWWE you really took it literally 🤭Enjoy rehab. ⚖️ #WWERAW

At this time, Rhea Ripley has no challengers for SummerSlam on August 5.

