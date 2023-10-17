Enormous title change on WWE RAW after Cody Rhodes loses

An enormous title change occurred on WWE RAW after Cody Rhodes was defeated in the main event.

Cody Rhodes has been feuding with Judgment Day for several weeks now. It all started when he was confronted by Dominik Mysterio a few months ago. The American Nightmare eventually formed an alliance with Jey Uso against Judgment Day.

This led to a match between Judgment Day and Cody & Jey Uso at WWE Fastlane. After a grueling contest, the babyface duo surprised everyone by defeating the sinister stable. However, this did little to end their rivalry as the stable continued confronting Cody and Jey.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor finally got their rematch for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship tonight on RAW. As usual, Dominik Mysterio came down to the ring and was a constant nuisance for Cody and Jey.

However, the turning point came when Jimmy Uso superkicked Jey, which allowed Balor to hit the Coup de Grace for the win.

It will be interesting to see what this means for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso and if they will now feud with the Bloodline following this loss.

