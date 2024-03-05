Enormous WWE name picks up first win on RAW in 1261 days

A massive WWE star picked up his first win on RAW in 1261 days.

Andrade El Idolo's first run in WWE didn't go as planned. After a successful stint in NXT, his main roster run felt slightly overshadowed. After spending much time in meaningless storylines, he left the company to go to AEW.

There, he was initially involved in major storylines. However, it didn't take long for his star power at AEW to fizzle out, and El Idolo left the company.

Andrade El Idolo returned at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, much to the fans' excitement. Although he didn't win, the fans were excited to see him back in the WWE. After some vignettes, the former United States Champion hadn't competed in the ring until tonight.

Tonight on RAW, he went face-to-face against Apollo Crews. This was his first match on the red brand since his last run. Andrade was in his best shape as he put away Crews without much effort after 1261 days.

It remains to be seen if Andrade will be able to reach the same heights that he did during his NXT days.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will be a World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

