"Enough already" - Twitter underwhelmed as Brock Lesnar returns to WWE and attacks Roman Reigns

WWE ended tonight's episode of SmackDown with a huge shocker, as Brock Lesnar made his first appearance since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. While the fans in the arena exploded with joy, the reaction online has been way more mixed.

This came right after Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a great match against Riddle, which saw The King of Bros come mightily close to winning. Anyway, The Beast Incarnate left him and both Usos laying to end SmackDown on top.

Several online responses to Lesnar's return were quite hilarious. One of them even linked Stephanie McMahon's appointment as interim CEO to it. While that isn't the case, one rightly predicted that the company would call him to come back after Cody Rhodes got injured at the start of the month.

NXT Superstar Grayson Waller even got in on the action on Twitter. He invited The Beast Incarnate to NXT to help him take out Solo Sikoa, the real-life brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso.

#WWENXT Welcome back @BrockLesnar . Got any plans Tuesday night? I’ve got a little Bloodline problem myself. Happy to wear a cowboy hat if that helps 🤠 Welcome back @BrockLesnar. Got any plans Tuesday night? I’ve got a little Bloodline problem myself. Happy to wear a cowboy hat if that helps 🤠 #WWENXT

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Stephanie McMahon being gently tutored on how to summon Brock Lesnar from his deep slumber #SmackDown Stephanie McMahon being gently tutored on how to summon Brock Lesnar from his deep slumber #SmackDown https://t.co/TcaQNFFxEU

No Big E.

No Cody.



Brock Lesnar is definitely the "break glass in case of emergency" guy No Orton.No Big E.No Cody.Brock Lesnar is definitely the "break glass in case of emergency" guy #Smackdown No Orton.No Big E.No Cody.Brock Lesnar is definitely the "break glass in case of emergency" guy #Smackdown https://t.co/lRDmjAqWkt

Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Every time Roman Reigns says no one is left, Brock Lesnar pops up like: Every time Roman Reigns says no one is left, Brock Lesnar pops up like: https://t.co/F6E4FNDCuz

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble If they can get another Sami Zayn & Brock Lesnar segment out of this, it's a win in my books. If they can get another Sami Zayn & Brock Lesnar segment out of this, it's a win in my books.

However, the main consensus among WWE fans online was that of disappointment. Many of them are not thrilled to see Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns renew their rivalry yet again, especially after their last one dominated the product during WrestleMania season.

This felt like proof that Vince McMahon is still in charge of his creative duties, while Twitter saw many complaints on the announcement of their Last Man Standing Match for SummerSlam. Seth Rollins is set to become a much more popular figure this July, especially if he wins the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Top journalist Ariel Helwani was among those unhappy with WWE's decision.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Roman x Brock again?! Cmon. How many times can we see this? Enough already. Zero interest in that whatsoever. Roman x Brock again?! Cmon. How many times can we see this? Enough already. Zero interest in that whatsoever.

WWE smashes the panic button and Brock Lesnar pops out the box. It's like clockwork.



Can't wait for another 2 month build for a weak match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar You genuinely.have to laugh.WWE smashes the panic button and Brock Lesnar pops out the box. It's like clockwork.Can't wait for another 2 month build for a weak match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar #Smackdown You genuinely.have to laugh.WWE smashes the panic button and Brock Lesnar pops out the box. It's like clockwork.Can't wait for another 2 month build for a weak match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar #Smackdown

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Brock Lesnar will take on Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the world titles.



I'm interested but I still think they should add Seth Rollins or Bobby Lashley to the match. Brock Lesnar will take on Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the world titles.I'm interested but I still think they should add Seth Rollins or Bobby Lashley to the match. https://t.co/F30cCOXdh7

SummerSlam will be the seventh singles match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and the third one in the past year.

What are Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's records against each other in WWE?

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31 is still the best match they have had together



The Seth Rollins cash in made it an even more memorable match Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31 is still the best match they have had together The Seth Rollins cash in made it an even more memorable match https://t.co/ORTcynoUxE

Only considering their six singles matches so far, The Tribal Chief has the edge over The Beast Incarnate. Reigns is 3-2 up against Lesnar in one-on-one contests, with Seth Rollins winning their first encounter.

The Architect cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event of WrestleMania 31, as he won Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship by pinning Roman Reigns. As seen above, this would be the most popular outcome at SummerSlam.

