"Enough already" - Twitter underwhelmed as Brock Lesnar returns to WWE and attacks Roman Reigns

WWE ended tonight's episode of SmackDown with a huge shocker, as Brock Lesnar made his first appearance since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. While the fans in the arena exploded with joy, the reaction online has been way more mixed.
This came right after Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a great match against Riddle, which saw The King of Bros come mightily close to winning. Anyway, The Beast Incarnate left him and both Usos laying to end SmackDown on top.
Several online responses to Lesnar's return were quite hilarious. One of them even linked Stephanie McMahon's appointment as interim CEO to it. While that isn't the case, one rightly predicted that the company would call him to come back after Cody Rhodes got injured at the start of the month.
NXT Superstar Grayson Waller even got in on the action on Twitter. He invited The Beast Incarnate to NXT to help him take out Solo Sikoa, the real-life brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso.
However, the main consensus among WWE fans online was that of disappointment. Many of them are not thrilled to see Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns renew their rivalry yet again, especially after their last one dominated the product during WrestleMania season.
This felt like proof that Vince McMahon is still in charge of his creative duties, while Twitter saw many complaints on the announcement of their Last Man Standing Match for SummerSlam. Seth Rollins is set to become a much more popular figure this July, especially if he wins the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Top journalist Ariel Helwani was among those unhappy with WWE's decision.
SummerSlam will be the seventh singles match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and the third one in the past year.
What are Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's records against each other in WWE?
Only considering their six singles matches so far, The Tribal Chief has the edge over The Beast Incarnate. Reigns is 3-2 up against Lesnar in one-on-one contests, with Seth Rollins winning their first encounter.
The Architect cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event of WrestleMania 31, as he won Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship by pinning Roman Reigns. As seen above, this would be the most popular outcome at SummerSlam.
