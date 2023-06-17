Entire locker room turned against newly crowned champion; now she has to face enormous challenge in WWE

It’s never easy being a champion in WWE, with the target firmly set on your back. Newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton found out exactly that only a week after she won the title at Battleground. Now, she has the first challenge to her title firmly set on her horizon.

The first time she appeared on NXT after her win, Stratton invited down the entire WWE NXT Women’s locker room to celebrate with her. Unfortunately for her, they were in no mood to do that, so it was only when she announced that she would declare the next challenger that they came out. When she said the challenger would be decided by a Battle Royal, the entire roster attacked her, taking her out and forcing her to retreat.

Since then, her next challenger has been determined, with Thea Hail winning the Battle Royal to become the #1 challenger. However, heading into this week, her credibility was put to the test as well, with Cora Jade saying that her win had been stolen.

The two women faced off against each other, and thanks to a distraction by Dana Brooke, Thea Hail was able to make Jade tap out with the Kimura Lock. Now, with no one in her way any longer, Hail and Stratton will face each other.

While the date of the match is yet to be decided, The Great American Bash event is coming up on July 30, 2023. It remains to be seen if the two face each other before that.

Tiffany Stratton spoke about her dream match in WWE

While she is still proving herself in NXT, Stratton feels that she is ready for an enormous match, which she called her dream. The NXT Women's Champion said that she would like to face Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat, even saying that it would be the best women’s match in history.

"I would have to say a Triple Threat between me, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. I think we are all highly athletic. We're all highly competitive, and I honestly believe you will not find a better women's match in history," said Stratton.

Until Stratton gets called up to the WWE main roster, this match has to be a theoretical one, but an attractive one nonetheless.

