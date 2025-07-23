Entrance ramp collapses after WWE star driven through; Possible injury

A WWE star could've possibly suffered an injury as the entrance ramp collapsed after he was driven through it.Ricky Saints has been making a name for himself ever since he arrived in NXT. He promptly won the North American Championship before losing it to Ethan Page. Saints and Page were involved in a major feud over the past few weeks, especially after the latter tried to injure the former. At Great American Bash 2025, these two men finally locked horns. The match spilled to the backstage area, where Saints accidentally bumped into Jasper Troy. As a result, Troy attacked Saints, which turned the tide in Page's favor and allowed him to win.Tonight on WWE NXT, Jasper Troy faced off against Ricky Saints in a singles match. The match spilled to the entrance, where Troy knocked Saints on the entrance ramp and was in total control. Sadly, the structure collapsed, and Troy took advantage of this and hit his opponent with a senton. Saints looked hurt after the ramp collapsed. The season one winner of WWE LFG then won the match via countout.We hope Ricky Saints is fine after what happened during his match against Jasper Troy tonight.