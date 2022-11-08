Enzo Amore gives the real reason he made the infamous appearance during WWE Survivor Series and got thrown out

Enzo Amore revealed the real reason he appeared at WWE Survivor Series and got thrown out.

Amore first signed with WWE back in 2012 and wrestled on NXT, forming a popular alliance with Big Cass. His impressive mic skills were able to get him over with the fans and he along with Big Cass became a mainstay on the NXT roster. The duo made their debut on the main roster following WrestleMania 32.

Enzo Amore gained a degree of success as a singles competitor and even captured the Cruiserweight Championship. However, the star's run with the company had to be cut short due to sexual assault allegations that emerged in 2018.

Following his departure from WWE, Amore showed up at Survivor Series that same year and caused a disruption by standing on his seat. During a recent episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, the controversial star revealed the real reason why he showed up at Survivor Series that year.

“So I go to Survivor Series and what happened there that made me trend number one in the world was a vision I had. WWE is not going to put this on camera. So when they don’t put it on camera, all the videos of me in the crowd are gonna go viral."

Amore stated that he believed people at home would be intrigued by what was happening at the event and that he'd trend online as a result.

"If you’re at home, and you’re watching the crowd, and they’re looking at something, what are you going to do? You’re going to go on your phone, and you’re going to type to see what is the crowd reacting to that they’re not showing on camera? Now all of a sudden, number one trend in the world, right," he continued. [H/T Wrestling News Co]

Enzo Amore recently opened up about his ex-girlfriend Liv Morgan in WWE

Liv Morgan once worked at Hooters where Amore was the manager. The pair ended up dating for a while before heading to WWE.

On a recent episode of Live and In Color with Wolfie D podcast, Amore discussed his past relationship with Liv Morgan.

“The girl that I got a job in the WWE, my ex, is now their champion, Liv Morgan. I managed the Hooters that she worked at. I went to go get food at Christmas and I saw her, and I asked about her. They said she wanted to be a wrestler, we connected, and then I got her a tryout, she got signed, and I dated her. Now she’s the champion.” [H/T Sportskeeda]

Following his departure from WWE, Enzo Amore went on to wrestle in ROH and MLW. He changed his name to Real1 and is expected to face Jacob Fatu at LMW Battle Riot.

