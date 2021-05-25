Enzo Amore provides health update after scary incident over the weekend

Over the weekend, Enzo Amore was rushed to the hospital after taking a scary-looking DDT outside the ring at independent wrestling promotion, SWE.

Enzo was reported to have been knocked out cold after taking a DDT on the concrete which caused the match to be immediately stopped, and the former WWE star was taken to the hospital.

The morning after the incident, Enzo Amore took to social media to thank everyone for their support. This afternoon he released a video message in a neck brace speaking about the incident and seemed to be in good spirits, all things considered.

"I'm out of the hospital now," Enzo Amore began. "But I'm sure you read the headlines. Enzo Amore DDT'd on concrete at SWE Fury show by Ivan Warsaw. Well, I would like to thank all the fans for their prayers, pennies from Heaven is what I call them, but if we're talking change. Let me tell you something, if I had a dime for every time I got knocked out and didn't get back up. I would have...ZERO DIMES!"

Could Enzo Amore join Big Cass on IMPACT Wrestling?

While it's good to hear that Enzo Amore will be okay, most wrestling fans wonder what's next for the former Cruiserweight Champion?

His former tag team partner, Big Cass, recently made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling in what is believed to be a short-term deal. If there is a chance for Enzo and Cass to reunite on a big stage, you would have to think these two would jump at the opportunity to reignite the magic they captured several years ago in WWE.

