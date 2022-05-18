"Congratulations, kid. I made you famous" - Enzo Amore to former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (aka nZo) recently responded to Simon Gotch's comments on his wrestling skills in 2019.

nZo was associated with WWE from 2012 to 2018. He joined forces with W.Morrissey (fka Big Cass) to form the tag team, Enzo and Cass. In 2017, he began a feud with the then NXT Cruiserweight Champion Neville, whom he defeated to win gold. nZo was suspended by the company in 2018 after being accused of sexual assault.

In 2019, former WWE star Simon Gotch commented on the former Cruiserweight Champion's wrestling skills and stated that he was 'detrimental' to those around him.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, the nZo responded to Gotch's comments stating that he was only known for his comments and not his matches.

“He’s famous for that one thing. Nobody remembers any matches he had. Nobody remembers any good matches he had. No one remembers anything in his life except for the fact that he’s the guy who knocked out Enzo." [H/T Wresling Inc]

He further added that he takes credit for making Gotch famous and would not get back at Gotch for his statements but would instead congratulate him.

“So, I guess he holds a grudge and he’s upset about it. But I don’t have any hate in my heart for anybody. If I saw him, I wouldn’t say a f*cking word to him. He’s not worth my breath and on this conversation, you know, congratulations, kid. I made you famous.” [H/T Wresling Inc]

Following his release from WWE, nZo has been competing in independent promotions like Ring Of Honor and Major League Wrestling. He has also been focussing on his music career as a rapper.

Enzo Amore teased a potential return to WWE last month

The former RAW Superstar shared a cryptic message in April citing a possible return to the company.

The former 205 Live star is known for his catchphrases, where he asks the live audience a question to which they respond. In a similar manner, Enzo Amore took to Twitter to tease a potential return, wherein he questioned his fans.

"Well whadda we got over here???"

#nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) @real1 Well whadda we got over here??? Well whadda we got over here???

After he departed WWE, Enzo Amore took a break from in-ring action to focus on his career in music. He reunited with Big Cass at Northeast Wrestling (NEW), where he had a feud with Jon Moxley.

Edited by Neda Ali