Epico Colon explains why he wasn't shocked after WWE release

WWE released a long list of Superstars earlier this year.

Epico Colon revealed what was his reaction to the decision.

Epico saw this coming five years ago

Earlier this year, WWE announced that a long list of Superstar that were released from the company owing to the financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic and its direct effect on the business. That list also included the former Tag Team Champions, Primo, and Epico Colon.

Thank you so much to @WWEEpico for answering my questions - and the @SKProWrestling Instagram followers’ questions - in a chat that was most definitely as fun as this screenshot makes it look!



WATCH: https://t.co/NCyuCXF9MJ pic.twitter.com/ZAbId3esZv — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) June 3, 2020

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, Epico talked shared the details about his time with WWE, and beyond that, he discussed several backstage information. Epico was asked if he was shocked to be released from the company, and the former WWE Superstar stated that the decision didn't take him by surprise.

Talking about the reason, Epico further went on to say:

I have known that I was getting released about five years ago. It never took us by surprise, we know this. The moment we signed the WWE contract we knew that it is a clicking time bomb. Nothing lasts forever, especially in the wrestling world. That has always been my mindset. The years that I got to spend with the WWE, I am glad about it. To be there for ten years, it surprised me and it surely surprised a lot of WWE fans.

I really don’t know how we lasted this long. I guess we were really flying low under the radar. I don’t know why but I am not surprised. I won’t sit here and cry. The circumstances were sh**y and it’s a pandemic, so everything including wrestling is paralyzed. So I understand that its business.

Who did Epico get along with in WWE locker room?

Gary also asked Epico which WWE Superstars were his favorite to talk to when they would be backstage. Epico responded by saying,

Mike Chioda, he is actually coming here (Epico’s house) in some time. R-Truth was our boy. Rey Mysterio, we always liked to him. Jack Swagger, The Usos, and you know we got along with everybody. And we have no beefs with anybody.

Epico Colon performed for WWE for a decade and has one Tag Team Championship reign to his name in the company.