"Eradicated of Joy" - Buddy Matthews sends a cryptic message, appears to hint at something major

Buddy Matthews recently took to social media to send a cryptic message. His choice of caption also caught the attention of many.

Matthews is currently signed to AEW, and is a member of the House of Black faction, alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. The faction is currently feuding with FTR, but has also been involved in angles with other notable stars.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews sent out a cryptic message, as he seemingly hinted at something major, without explaining much.

"Release me in to the Darkness! Let me find my Mother! This world has been Eradicated of Joy! All hail," wrote Matthews.

Interestingly enough, Matthews used the term "Eradicated" in his caption. His fiancé, and current Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley, is also known as The Eradicator.

Rhea Ripley explained how she balances her real-life relationship with Buddy Matthews with her on-screen work

Rhea Ripley previously opened up about her real-life relationship and her on-screen work, and how she balances the two.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the reigning Women's World Champion stated that Buddy Matthews has no issues with her on-screen work.

Ripley further mentioned that on-screen, Dominik Mysterio is her "partner in crime". She said:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work, I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me, it's sort of like a switch, and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Earlier this year, Matthews and Ripley announced their engagement on social media.

