Erased WWE star compares himself to Chris Benoit

Chris Benoit might not exactly be the best name to bring up when it comes to comparing oneself with past greats. However, a former WWE star has done exactly that and addressed himself in context with Benoit.

Velveteen Dream has suddenly decided to put himself back in the limelight in the last few days. He sent a message on Instagram, trying to start a movement to get back into WWE, from where he had been erased. He appealed to fans to hype up the "#WeWantTheDream" movement to get the attention of Shawn Michaels and Triple H. It didn't quite work out, and now he has lashed out.

The 29-year-old said that fans had been comparing him to Chris Benoit, and they called him the most hated star in the world of wrestling. He then said that Benoit was a killer, and he was not. However, he then said that he was ready to kill pro wrestling if he'd had enough.

"They call me the most hated man in professional wrestling and loop me in with Chris Benoit. Chris Benoit is a killer. I’m not a killer. But don’t push me, because if you push hard enough, I’ll kill pro wrestling for you. Velveteen Dream, that third eye. It wasn’t just a gimmick. Patrick Clark has seen a lot, and I know a lot, about people you love, people you’re still watching on TV today. So the choice is yours, and you’ve already made it. I’m going to ruin wrestling for you. I’m going to make sure that I expose the business. And hopefully, none of us can have pro wrestling.”

Whether WWE decides to bring him back or not remains to be seen.

