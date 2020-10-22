Throughout his time in WWE as a full-time wrestler, John Cena made sure to take care of his opponents in the ring, earning a reputation as one of the safest workers in the business. However, comedian and TV host Eric Andre's experience with the leader of Cenation didn't go as smoothly when the latter appeared as a guest on The Eric Andre Show.

Eric Andre discusses the stunt gone wrong with John Cena

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Eric Andre was shown a clip from his own show involving John Cena. The comedy segment featured a raging Cena throwing Andre through a metal shelf. As per The Lion King star, the stunt went wrong and resulted in him suffering a concussion.

Andre quickly clarified that John Cena wasn't at fault and he did exactly what he was supposed to do. He said:

“John Cena did the stunt right, but we prepped for the stunt wrong. And that metal shelf came over and clocked me in the head, and I got concussed...I went to the hospital immediately. I had like a Fred Flintstone, like Bugs Bunny [bruise] on the side of my head. And they did a CAT scan, and I haven’t been able to speak English since. I memorized this interview phonetically, actually.” (h/t: CSS)

What has John Cena been up to lately?

With the 16-time World Champion's Hollywood career taking off, he has had a limited role as a professional wrestler. He hasn't appeared on a WWE show in person since WrestleMania 36, where he was defeated by The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House Match.

We define who we are when we persevere in the face of obstacles. Proud to be the new voice of @Honda, starting with this message that encourages people to ”Rise to the Challenge.” pic.twitter.com/S7PgmkYq11 — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 14, 2020

As far as his career as an actor goes, Cena has found immense success and has landed brand deals, as well as movie and TV projects.