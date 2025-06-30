Eric Bischoff, 70, looks ABSOLUTELY JACKED in new video

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff looks in incredible shape in a new video shared on DDP Yoga's YouTube channel. The veteran has been hitting the gym regularly for some time now, judging by his ripped physique.

The 70-year-old is one of the most controversial figures in pro wrestling history. The former Vice President of WCW nearly put Vince McMahon and WWE out of business in the 90s. He later had a long run as an on-screen authority figure on RAW during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Eric Bischoff can be seen showing off his ripped physique in a new video on DDP Yoga's YouTube channel. Check out Bischoff's comments on his gym schedule below:

“I started lifting seriously about 6 months ago. So I’ve had a gym membership for like 11 years and I never went in. Now I’m in there five days, six days a week for 90 minutes at a stretch. Usually 70 to 90 minutes depending on what I’m doing. I’m addicted now, I can’t not go to the gym.” [H/T No DQ]

Eric Bischoff's WWE RAW run in the 2000s

Bischoff worked as RAW General Manager from 2002 to 2005 and was one of the most hated figures on WWE TV at the time. He feuded with some of WWE's biggest babyfaces and would abuse his powers in order to sc*ew them over during matches.

Bischoff's team defeated Stone Cold's team at Survivor Series 2003, which ultimately led to Austin's firing from his position as the co-general manager of RAW. It didn't last long, though, and The Rattlesnake ended up coming back in a matter of weeks.

Bischoff later feuded with John Cena, and the angle ended with him being fired by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He was dumped into a garbage truck by McMahon with a loud pop, marking the end of his run in WWE.

