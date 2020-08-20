Eric Bischoff how his AEW appearance leaking hurt the show

Former President of WCW and Executive Director of WWE SmackDown, Eric Bischoff made an appearance on an AEW Dynamite show recently, debuting and acting as the moderator of the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. However, long before Eric Bischoff could even appear on the segment, his appearance was leaked in the media and the fans knew exactly what to expect. As a result, it was not the sudden surprise that AEW had wanted it to be.

Talking about whether the lack of surprise hurt his appearance on AEW, Eric Bischoff revealed on his 83 Weeks podcast that he was not really hurt at all, but he did judge the fans who had determined how they felt about it before even seeing it being broadcast.

Eric Bischoff talks about his AEW appearance

Bischoff called out the fans who had judged the segment before even seeing it and that it hurt AEW, but not him personally.

"You have fans that are reading things that haven't even happened yet and determining how they feel about it. When I showed up in AEW a couple weeks ago, some fan, I hate to call him a fan cause you're not really a fan of the business when you do this type of thing because you're actually hurting the business. It didn't hurt me at all, but it hurt AEW. How much, how little? I don't know, but it's not healthy. Anybody that's a real fan of wrestling should probably forgive or understand why any promoter would do anything in their power to maintain the integrity of things that they felt were best for business, if they were kept secret."

The appearance was a one-off as Bischoff made a good moderator for the entertaining debate between Cassidy and Jericho. The two would then battle the next week, with Cassidy getting the surprise win.